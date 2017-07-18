Court denies Mukilteo case, clears way for new terminal at Paine Field

Paine Field in Everett, Wash. (Photo: KING)

The Washington Supreme Court will not hear a case to stop commercial air service at Paine Field, clearing the way for new terminal construction to begin this summer.

In a one-page court order, Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst said the five justices unanimously declined to hear the case brought by the city of Mukilteo and the Save Our Communities group against Snohomish County and Propeller Airports.

The city of Mukilteo said the environmental review assessment at the airport was flawed, which prompted the legal fight. Snohomish County asked the Supreme Court to deny the case in June.

The New York City-based Propeller Airports company is now cleared to construct new passenger facilities, including a new terminal between the existing terminal and the control tower.

In May, Alaska Airlines announced it would begin daily service from Paine Field in 2018. The routes have not been announced.

A 2012 review by the Federal Aviation Administration found "no significant impact" of having more than 20 flights takeoff or land each day from Paine Field.

