Restored B-17 flies into Olympia

A restored Boeing bomber took to the skies over Olympia on Tuesday.

The “Aluminum Overcast” will be on display this weekend at the Olympic Flight Museum.

The B-17, which formed the backbone of U.S. air power in WWII, will be conducting scheduled flights Friday through Sunday for people to experience the sensations of a trip back in time.

The plane will also be open to the public each day for ground tours.

“When our B-17 is set up for ground tours with the bomb bay doors and ball turret open, people can get right up to the airplane, even go under and look up at the display bombs at no additional cost," Cascade Warbirds Squadron Commander Ron Morrell said in a release.

There is a charge for participants who want to go through the aircraft.

For more information about touring the B-17 while it’s in Olympia, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV