Record airline passengers means more overbooked flights.

Beware of hidden airline fees in 2016. (Photo: KING)

A record number of Americans are expected to fly this spring and summer and that could cause some problems at the airport.

“Each flight that you're on as a consumer as a passenger is more than likely overbooked" says Joseph Lorusso, an aviation attorney.

That's because airlines expect a certain number of passengers to miss each flight. But sometimes, more people show up than anticipated.

This forces the airlines to seek volunteers to be bumped or, if that doesn't work, to choose ticket-holders to bump.

Passengers might be surprised that a reservation made well in advance is no guarantee that you’ll get a seat.

Lorusso sees airlines start bumping passengers starting in the back of the plane and move forward from there. First class passengers are the least likely to get bumped. Frequent fliers and airline credit card holders also get priority against bumping.

But there are other protections for fliers under the passenger’s bill of rights. Included are guidelines from the Department of Transportation about the compensation you are entitled to if you get bumped.

But even if you think your passenger rights are being violated, make sure you always follow crew instructions.

That's to ensure your summer getaway doesn't get away from you.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM