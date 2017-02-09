NASA to test new flight management system in Washington

Flight Deck Interval Management system tells the pilot to speed up or slow down, maintaining a safety distance, while not allowing space to go to waste. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Over 18 days, NASA and its contractor Honeywell Aerospace will test a new system to make on time arrivals more reliable.

The flights involve three aircraft, two from Boeing Field, and another from Sea-Tac Airport.

Called the Flight Deck Interval Management system, or FIM, the technology allows planes to talk to each other. Software and displays help pilots precisely control the space between their plane and the one ahead.

The technology has been in development for more than a decade and is becoming more important as skies over the U.S. get busier and busier. Thousands of flights are in the air at any given time. In 2014, nearly 10 million flights were handled.

The space separating flights is becoming prime real estate. Right now, air traffic controllers have to maintain that space manually. If things get busy, safety is maintained by spacing planes further apart. But that can lead to delays, says NASA.

FIM works by allowing a following plane to lock onto the flight data coming from the plane ahead of it. FIM tells the pilot to speed up or slow down, maintaining a safety distance, while not allowing space to go to waste.

In busy airports, that could allow a few more flights to be handled in a given hour and cut delays by seconds, minutes, or longer.

"Fewer instances where you're put in a hold, or told to go vector and wait for other people to arrive and land in front of you," said Honeywell engineer Rick Berckefeldt. "There is certainly a safety benefit if you consider that the workload on the air traffic controller goes down.

FIM is part of a suite of systems designed to increase efficiency with the nation's increasingly crowded air space without sacrificing safety. Over eastern Washington, we were aboard Honeywell's test flight 757, along with a Honeywell Falcon 900 and a United Airlines 737, doing multiple approaches to the Grant County Airport under real weather conditions, as well as using the system to maintain separation in cruise and having planes join the approach from different directions.

"This is the first time we've ever done this anywhere. We're seeing three to five seconds delivery accuracy at any waypoint," said NASA research engineer Brian Baxley.

By streamlining flights, the FIM system is also expected to safe fuel and emissions.

NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia manages the program, which may see implementation starting in 2020 as the FAA mandates that planes flying on controlled air space all have ADS-B technology. ADS-B stands for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, using satellites and ground communications instead of radar to track aircraft and allow transmission of location, airplane identification, altitude, and other information.

It's all part of the move to a new generation of air traffic management known as nextGEN.

NASA expects to turn FIM over to the FAA this summer.

