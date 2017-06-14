Hundreds of Boeing jobs could relocate to Arizona

The logo of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing taken at Le Bourget airport, near Paris on June 23, 2013 during the 50th International Paris Air show. AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT / AFP / ERIC PIERMONT (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

Boeing plans to move a sizeable work group out of the Puget Sound region, which could result in hundreds of jobs moving to Mesa, Arizona.

According to The Seattle Times, the company confirmed said it is moving its Shared Services Group (SSG), which employs around 3,000 people in the Puget Sound region. The group provides various services to Boeing's corporate and production units.

Boeing expects the SSG reorganization by 2020, but SSG President Beverly Wyse will move from Renton to Mesa earlier. Wyse said the reorganization will take out some out layers of management and make the group more efficient and productive.

She tells the Times it's too early to tell how many jobs will be moved.

“In the next six to eight weeks, we’ll understand everyone’s preferences and develop a transition plan for each employee,” Wyse told the Times.

