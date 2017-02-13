SC Boeing workers, Machinists rally ahead of unionization vote

A Boeing assembly lihe employee is seen working on a compnent for the Dreamliner 787 at Boeing's production facilities April 27, 2012, in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GettyImages) (Photo: 2012 AFP)

On Wednesday nearly 3,000 Boeing employees in South Carolina will vote on whether they want to form a union and be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, also known as “the Machinists.” Workers gathered Monday to hear from union leaders.

The vote will be held midweek at Boeing’s North Charleston operation where the company employs about 8,000 people and leads construction of the 787 Dreamliner. Engineers at the facility are involved in everything from advanced aircraft production to chemical technology, and their work is applied not only to the company’s commercial airlines but in defense and aerospace applications as well.

The National Labor Relations Board tried to block Boeing from making its Dreamliner jet at the factory in North Carolina, claiming the company built the plant in retaliation for past union strikes in Washington State.

Boeing came to South Carolina in part because the state has a minuscule union presence.

South Carolina is a right-to-work state, meaning workers can't be compelled to join unions, even if the organizations represent them. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state's union membership is the lowest in the country at 1.6 percent. In Washington State, union membership in 2015 hit 16.8 percent.

The NLRB officially dropped the case after the Machinists union in Washington approved a 4-year contract extension with Boeing and agreed to withdraw its accusation that the company violated federal labor laws. Boeing promised to build the new version of its 737 airplane in Washington State.

