Boeing: More jobs from 777X despite automation increase

EVERETT - Can robots save jobs? Can they reduce repetitive motion injuries? Can they boost quality?

Those are the big questions Boeing is trying to answer as it brings in more robots, experienced Machinists to run and maintain those machines.

Boeing calls it the FAUB, standing for Fuselage Automated Upright Build. It's located in a new building attached to the front of the world's biggest factory in Everett.



Not only is the equipment in the FAUB slated to build the first aluminum bodies for the new 777X, but they're already building every other current model 777 body in the factory.

"There's nothing easy about these types of implementations," said Jason Clark, Boeing's vice president in charge of getting both models built. "I say, this is like changing the tire on your car while driving 60 miles per hour."



All over this factory, there are engineers and technicians working on and testing robots. They not only fasten the aluminum panels and pieces together, but there are also giant-wheeled robotic vehicles that move everything around.

It's been a slow process, but Clark says,"What we find as that as we get that dialed in, it's very stable."



The new 777X will have a composite carbon fiber wing, built in a giant factory on the north side of its sprawling Everett campus. But the fuselage will continue to be aluminum, with bigger windows and other changes.

The company says having people running computer tablets will reduce the kinds of injures that workers have suffered after years. And in an apples-to-apples comparison (meaning if you compare the factory at seven airplanes per month under the old system and seven airplanes per month under the automated system), Boeing will need 10% more workers to do things like maintaining automation.

The Machinists union says it's taking a wait-and-see approach to the company's claims of job increases.

