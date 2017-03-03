Photo: Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE - More than 2,300 jobs will be available at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air this year as the companies look to expand and hire new pilots, flight attendants, and customer service agents.

At least 250 positions will be stationed in the Seattle area with about 150 based in Boise, Idaho and an additional 100 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Throughout 2017, Horizon Air and its parent company Alaska Airlines plan on hiring 300 pilots, 900 flight attendants, 540 customer, ground and passenger service agents; and 600 reservations agents that will work from home or a call center, according to a press release.

More than 2,000 of those jobs do not require prior experience working for an airline.

“This is an exciting time for our airlines – we are growing and that means more new job opportunities in the communities we serve,” Laura Fowler, managing director of talent acquisition and inclusion, said in a press release. “Our team is on the lookout for people who want to be a part of a great culture and help create an airline people love.”

