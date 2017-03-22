Alaska Airlines to drop Virgin America name

Alaska Airlines will drop the Virgin America name in 2019, the airline announced Wednesday.

The name loss was one of several changes Alaska announced in the airline’s vision for the future.

Alaska announced plans to acquire Virgin in April 2016 and completed the merger in December. The airliner initially said it would work with the Virgin brand to see how it could “continue to serve a role in driving customer acquisition and loyalty.”

Alaska said it will adopt some of the Virgin’s signature elements, including in-flight entertainment, mood lighting, and music, in an effort to creating a “warm and welcoming West Coast-inspired vibe,” according to a company release.

Free entertainment, such as movies and TV shows, will now be available to guests on the Boeing fleet on their own devices. This will expand to the Airbus aircrafts in August.

Alaska is also offering high speed wifi on its Boeing 737 aircrafts beginning in fall 2018.

