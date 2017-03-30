Samsung unveils Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Photo: Samsung via GeekWire)

Samsung debuted its newest flagship smartphone on Wednesday, revealing the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 device as the tech giant tries to rebound from a disastrous Note 7 launch last fall.

The Galaxy S8 comes in two sizes — the 5.7-inch S8 and the 6.2-inch S8+ — and will hit store shelves in the U.S. on April 21. Pricing varies depending on carriers — AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon will sell it — but T-Mobile and AT&T, for example, will sell the S8 for $750 and S8+ for $850. Both devices are available for pre-order on March 30.

The most noticeable new S8 design feature is the lack of bezels on the front of device and removal of capacitive buttons, giving users a more clean surface area with slightly-curved corners. The home button is invisible, and the fingerprint reader has been moved to the back of the phone. Samsung calls this “Infinity Design.”

