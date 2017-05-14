Redmond-based 'Bloomz' app is booming

Jude Miqueli discusses how the Bloomz app is used. (Photo: KING)

They’ve only been around since 2015, but the Redmond based app 'Bloomz' is booming, already surpassing more than a million users. 'Bloomz' is working to become a one stop shop for all parent communication, giving parents instant updates about all the developments in their child’s life.

“We had access to the research that clearly indicated that parent engagement is in fact a number one factor for how kids end up doing well,” Bloomz founder Chaks Appalabattula said.

Chaks came up with the concept in late 2012 when he fell ill. The father of two was struggling to keep in contact with his kids’ teachers so he developed an app, for computers and phones, that allows parents to receive immediate communication from their child’s school, sports team, or organization.

“We started initially with 20 teachers and now we have 10’s of 1000’s of teachers not only in the U.S., but in many countries around the world,” Appalabattula said.

More than 50 countries, in fact. The 'Bloomz' app notifies parents immediately, via text message, about their student’s progress in school and it also tells them about products or volunteers that are needed in the classroom. Parents can also see pictures and video of their kid’s work, and amazingly, the app translates communication to more than 85 different languages in case the parents do not speak English.

“One pain-point that became pretty clear was the ability to communicate with parents of diverse languages particularly if they are immigrants who don’t know English as their primary language,” Appalabattula said.

The app brings together two people who don't speak the same language.

“So essentially without knowing each other’s actual languages they are still communicating.”

Jude Miqueli is a teacher at the West Seattle Montessori School. They’ve been using the 'Bloomz' App for more than a year.

“Parent teacher communication is one of the most important aspects in helping young children grow,” Miqueli said. “In the past e-mail has been good, but the addition of this app has made it more fun and easier.”

Throughout the day Miqueli’s class gathers in the middle of the room so they can acknowledge the work of the students. Whether a student demonstrates courage, maintains a clean work area, or did a good job following directions, a parent will get notified. There are also a variety of other acknowledgments a student can receive, both good and bad.

“It makes it more like your everyday texting that you’re doing with your everyday friends and family,” Miqueli said.

The app is now expanding to include sports teams and other organizations.

