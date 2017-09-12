Nintendo resurrecting NES Classic, increasing production on Super NES Classic

Mini replica of Nintendo's classic NES console going on sale in November 2016. (Photo: Nintendo)

Retro gaming is so popular that the demand has spurred Nintendo to bring back a classic console and increase production of a not-yet-released console.

Less than six months after announcing it would discontinue the NES Classic Edition, Nintendo announced Tuesday it will bring the highly popular console back in 2018. Nintendo also announced that “due to incredible demand” for the Super NES Classic Edition, it will ship the popular retro product into next year.

The game hardware company added that it will ship more units of the Super NES Classic for its Sept. 29 launch date than were shipped for the NES Classic Edition in all of last year. The Super NES Classic will include 21 pre-loaded games, included the previously unreleased ‘Star Fox 2,’ and retails for $79.99. The console was announced in June and pre-orders quickly sold out.

Super NES Classic Edition (Photo: Nintendo)

The NES Classic Edition was announced in 2016, has 30 games and retails for $59.99.

Nintendo said it would provide more information about the NES Classic Edition’s return in the future.

