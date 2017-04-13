GeekWire: Microsoft co-founder Allen meets Apple co-founder Wozniak for the first time

KING
Microsoft co-founder Allen meets Apple co-founder Wozniak for the first time

Taylor Soper, GeekWire, April 13, 2017

It’s hard to believe, but Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had not met each other in person until Wednesday evening in Seattle.

The two tech luminaries never crossed paths despite the fact that they helped launch two of the most influential technology companies that have gone toe-to-toe against each other for the past four decades.

Allen brought folks together at the Living Computer Museum + Labs in Seattle, which he founded in 2006.

