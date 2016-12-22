Last-minute tech gifts for gadget lovers

Still looking for a tech gift this year? Check out these hot tech ideas:

Epson FastFoto FF-640 -- Everyone has a pile of photos they'd love to have scanned. The "world's fastest photo scanner" (you likely didn't know that was a category) scans thousands of photos as fast as one a second. If archiving precious memories is a goal of someone on your shopping list, Epson promises to make the process painless- and fast. ($650, epson.com)

Google Chromecast Ultra -- The latest update to Google's HDMI dongle supports fast ethernet. Where WiFi may not reach, or be strong enough, connected ethernet provides speed for the newly-supported 4K and HDR streaming. ($69, google.com)

Amazon Echo -- This may be the holiday season for virtual assistants. One of the first out of the gate was Amazon's Alexa. Over a year later, Alexa is getting smarter. Control your lights, stream music- I even use mine to cool my car remotely! Get the room-filling Echo speaker, or add the capability to your existing speakers with Amazon's Echo Dot. ($140 Echo & $40 Echo Dot, amazon.com)

Mevo livestreaming camera -- If 2016 was the year of Facebook live, this camera will take your streams to the next level. The camera auto-switches between various views and has the ability to follow the action. Set it on auto and stream your favorite moments live! ($340, getmevo.com)

Makey Makey kits -- These invention helpers teach kids important science skills while having a bit of fun. Recommended for ages 8 and up, the larger kit supports 16 touchpad (perfect for a music keyboard, for example) while the "Go" kit is great for smaller projects. ($20-60, makeymakey.com)

