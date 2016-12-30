Fireworks over Seattle's Space Needle during 2016 New Year's eve celebrations. (Tim Durkan Photography) (Photo: Custom)

Celebrating New Year's Eve means celebrating. In Seattle, that means New Years at the Needle. And fireworks.

No matter where you're watching the festivities from, you'll want to capture the moment with photos.

World-class photographer Tim Durkan has shot New Years fireworks for over a decade and has advice.

"Rule number one," Durkan said, "Don't forget to have fun."

He has a few other tips for capturing the best New Year's fireworks: Best Location: Scout your locations and get set up early if you can: Gasworks Park, South Lake Union (Dexter and Thomas), Capitol Hill, Belltown or Queen Anne’s Kerry Park offer great vantage points. Gear needed: A camera you’re comfortable using (including camera phone), sturdy tripod, remote shutter release cable to reduce shake, fully-charged battery and empty memory card. Flashlights, Hand warmers and warm clothes. Camera phone: Manual camera control apps like "Shutter" or "Pro Shot Camera" and little tripod you can get at Glazers or Kenmore Camera then follow same steps as above. Video also works great. HAVE FUN! The whole show is only about 7-10 minutes long and goes by fast. Don't miss it because you were fooling around with your camera. While you are looking for that perfect shot, Durkan has some final wisdom. "Don't lose sight of the big picture: wishing your neighbors good luck in the coming year," Durkan said. Follow KING 5 Technology Reporter Brian M. Westbrook on Twitter: @BrianWestbrook. Photos: Photography tips with Tim Durkan

