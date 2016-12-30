Getting started with your new 'Alexa' digital voice assistant

Amazon Echo (Photo: Amazon Echo)

Did you find one of Amazon’s Echo speakers under the tree this holiday? Perhaps another Alexa-enabled device such as the Echo Dot, Fire tablet, or FireTV.

While Amazon sold out of the popular speaker, and won’t have certain models back in stock until January, many of you are building your relationship with “Alexa."

Alexa is the name given to Amazon’s personal digital assistant. The voice-response features of these enabled devices are activated by saying “Alexa”.

At KING 5, we’ve heard from listeners who tell us their Echo speakers are listening when they’re within range of a television set and we use the activation word.

@AmandaGraceK5 @BrianWestbrook You guys are hilarious!! Every time you called out "Alexa", mine answered!!!?? — Terry D Hill (@terrydhill64) December 31, 2016

Users are able to change the activation word in the settings on your Alexa app. For now, however, the options provided are: Echo, Amazon, Alexa. (Caution: “Amazon” may cause your speaker to perk up even more often!)

There’s an option on the top of the Echo speakers to disable the microphone. Press the button that looks like a microphone with a slash through it to turn off listening mode. Press the same button to re-enable voice-activation. A red ring will usually indicate the speaker is (temporarily) hard of hearing and not just ignoring you. (The Echo Tap requires you to press a button to activate so as to avoid draining the portable speaker’s battery.)

Telling your new digital voice assistant to do things is pretty easy. Start by saying “Alexa” followed by whatever you’d like Alexa to do. You can say “Alexa, play music” to start music, “Alexa, pause” to silence. Adjust the volume with a 1-10 scale saying things like “Alexa, volume six”.

Beyond a music player, Alexa devices can also hear news and information in what Amazon calls a “flash briefing”.

KING 5 News produces a news report specifically for Alexa-enabled devices. It’s easy to add this twice-daily report, simply say: “Alexa, add KING 5 News." (You can also search for "KING 5 News" in the Skills section of the Alexa app, if you prefer.)

KING 5 "Skill" inside the Amazon Alexa App.

Once you’ve added KING 5 News to your flash briefings, just say: “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?”

To disable an item from your flash briefings, or change the order, use the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Now that you’ve given your Alexa some new skills, look for other apps and functions. Certain BMW vehicle owners, for example, can use Alexa to start the climate control remotely or check the status of their car.

Alexa is also being used to control light switches and other smart home appliances.

As Amazon’s voice assistant becomes more popular, additional features and “apps” will be added.

Perhaps we’ll be spending 2017 yelling at our Echo speakers from the comfort of our sofa.

“Alexa, say goodbye.”

“Goodbye."

Follow KING 5 News Tech Reporter Brian M. Westbrook on Twitter: @BrianWestbrook.

Copyright 2016 KING