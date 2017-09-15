Geekwire:Seattle isn't likely to submit a proposal for Amazon's second headquarters

Soon, Seattle won’t be the only home to an Amazon headquarters. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Seattle has gone through the full spectrum of emotion in the wake of Amazon’s surprise announcement that it will open a second North American headquarters. The mayor seemed shocked, as did Washington’s governor. Business leaders went straight to mea culpa, blaming Seattle’s hostility to the company. Some longtime residents said good riddance. Others cautioned bidding cities: Be careful what you wish for.

The news has raised tough questions for Seattle about the cost of economic growth and the danger of alienating big job creators.

It led Vox’s Matthew Yglesias to write, “Seattleites, reflecting a paucity of ambition that has become endemic to coastal American cities, have convinced themselves that their city is somehow tapped out of potential growth,” in a piece imploring Seattle to make a pitch to Amazon.

