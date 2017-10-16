Geekwire: Microsoft's treehouse meeting spaces take advantage of nature around its sprawling campus

Microsoft’s new treehouse workspaces in Redmond, Wash. (Microsoft Photo)

Microsoft employees looking to connect with nature can bring their laptops with them when they visit a new spot on the software giant’s Redmond, Wash., campus.

Perhaps with an eye toward the Spheres in downtown Seattle, Microsoft has beaten Amazon to the trees and built a space that’s actually outdoors, designed to help its workers clear their heads and focus away from the normal work environment.

Constructed this summer by builder Pete Nelson of the TV show “Treehouse Masters,” the structures — two enclosed treehouses and an elevated roost called the Crow’s Nest — are situated between buildings 30-32. It’s all more “Hobbit than HQ,” says a story on the company’s website.

