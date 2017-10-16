Geekwire: ‘Dear Jeff': Boston Globe shows how Amazon HQ2 can ‘help make our city better'

Boston Common George Washington monument (Photo: LUNAMARINA, Copyright © TONO BALAGUER. All rights reserved)

Amazon has an opportunity to redefine how a corporation can help shape a city.

That’s the message from The Boston Globe, which published a “newsroom commentary” piece titled “Dear Jeff” on Sunday detailing how Boston could serve as a home for Amazon’s new headquarters — and how Amazon could help solve Boston’s problems.

Last month Amazon made a surprise announcement that it plans to build a second headquarters in a North American city to be determined. Boston meets many of the requirements for “Amazon HQ2,” which Amazon says will cost $5 billion and bring 50,000 jobs to the selected city. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told the Boston Business Journal that “if Amazon wants an East Coast headquarters, I don’t see any city better in America than Boston, Massachusetts.”

