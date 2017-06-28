Geekwire: Which Lego lady should the ‘Space sisters' fly into space?

In September, 10-year-old Rebecca Yeung and her 8-year-old sister Kimberly decided to set a homemade spacecraft off to the skies. (Photo: KING)

The Seattle sisters behind a series of missions to launch Lego toys into the stratosphere on high-altitude balloons are at it again. This time, they’re teaming up with the pros at NASA for a flight tied to the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse — and they have just one request.

Twelve-year-old Rebecca Yeung and her 10-year-old sister, Kimberly, need your help recruiting the co-pilot for Loki Lego Launcher 3.0.

It’s become tradition for the girls to launch a photo of their late cat Loki and a Lego minifigure to the edge of space on a balloon. The maiden voyage sent R2-D2 nearly 80,000 feet up in 2015. Last year, a Lego toy representing Rey from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” the 2.0 mission took a turn.

This time, they have their heart set on choosing a strong female role model to join Loki on the next adventure.

