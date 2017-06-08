GeekWire: Washington governor signs executive order to support autonomous vehicle development

If viewing in the app, click here.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to ensure that his state is at the forefront of autonomous vehicle development.

The governor on Wednesday signed an executive order that encourages pilot tests of autonomous vehicles on Washington roads and establishes a working group to help ensure AV developers are supported by the state.

It's a big day in Washington. First I'll be signing an executive order to maintain our leadership on autonomous vehicle technology. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 7, 2017

Under the order, autonomous vehicle testing could start on Washington state roads within 60 days. The order say the potential impact of autonomous vehicles was key in making this decision: “roughly 94 percent of automobile accidents are caused by human error, and autonomous vehicle technology may reduce injuries and save countless lives,” it says.

