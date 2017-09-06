PupilScreen is a new project out of the UW’s Ubicomplab that uses a combination of a smartphone’s camera and machine learning to analyze the pupil of someone suffering from a potential concussion. (Photos via University of Washington) (Photo: drwise@uw.edu dennis wise, University of Washington)

Shwetak Patel and his colleagues at the University of Washington have already figured out how a smartphone can be used to measure blood pressure; to screen for pancreatic cancer; and to check for jaundice in newborns.

Now the innovators are developing smartphone-based technology that could have a huge impact for how concussions are assessed in sports, military, and many other scenarios.

PupilScreen is a new project out of the UW’s Ubicomplab that uses a combination of a smartphone’s camera and machine learning to analyze the pupil of someone suffering from a potential concussion.

