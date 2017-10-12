Geekwire: Univ. of Washington names new computer science building after Bill & Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates. (Photo via Facebook / Gates Foundation)

Before they launched Microsoft and changed the personal computing world forever, Bill Gates and Paul Allen spent their teenage years at the University of Washington, tinkering with the latest technology inside computer labs. Their time on campus helped lay the foundation for one of the world’s most influential companies.

Now, buildings named after Allen and Bill and Melinda Gates will house the UW’s computer science school, standing across from each other on the UW’s Seattle campus, as a testament to their impact on technology and future generations of computer scientists.

The UW Board of Regents on Thursday afternoon approved the naming of the UW’s second computer science building as the “Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering.”

Read more at Geekwire

© 2017 KING-TV