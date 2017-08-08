GeekWire: There could be 4,000 bike-sharing bicycles in Seattle by next week

Photo: KING

Finding a bike to rent in Seattle shouldn’t be a difficult problem come next week.

Bike-sharing companies Spin and LimeBike debuted in Seattle last month with 500 bicycles each as part of a six-month pilot program organized by the city. The regulations now allow for 1,000 bicycles per company, so expect to see more orange and green two-wheelers around town.

And now, as The Seattle Times noted today, two additional bike-sharing companies — VBikes and Ofo — have applied for permits with the city and could roll out their own bikes next week. They would also be able to operate up to 1,000 bicycles, meaning there could be 4,000 bike-sharing bikes on the roads in Seattle.

