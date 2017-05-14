GeekWire: SNLspoof: Amazon ‘Echo Silver' designed for 'the greatest generation'

SNL spoof: Amazon Silver Echo (via GeekWire)

It is “super-loud” for the hard of hearing, responds to “any name even remotely close to Alexa,” scans the room to help you find the phone in your hand, and boasts a special “Uh-huh” feature for listening to rambling stories.

It’s the “Echo Silver,” a partnership of Amazon and AARP, the “only smart speaker device designed specifically to be used by the greatest generation” — and it’s a pretty funny spoof. Here it is, as broadcast on Saturday Night Live tonight.

It’s not quite an official comment, but the skit got a laughing-crying emoji from Amazon’s official Twitter account, for what it’s worth.

As seen on SNL: An Echo designed for the greatest generation that will answer to any name close to Alexa 😂 pic.twitter.com/uqN1FRT7uP — Amazon (@amazon) May 14, 2017

