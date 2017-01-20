KING
GeekWire: Shocked by Trump win, Seattle tech vets start news site ‘Presterity'

Kurt Schlosser, GeekWire , KING 6:34 AM. PST January 20, 2017

Jan Miksovsky admits, like many people, to being very surprised by November’s presidential election result. In the days after Nov. 8, in foreseeing a Donald Trump presidency, he went through a period of shock, disbelief and sleepless nights before he eventually decided that he needed to get to work.

A web designer and engineer in Seattle for 30 years, Miksovsky has decades of experience looking for problems to solve and then trying, with a team of people, to design solutions to those problems.

Miksovsky, 49, was a longtime Microsoft employee and he’s now the co-founder and CEO of Component Kitchen. He rallied a group of former Microsoft friends and others, all willing to volunteer their time away from normal day jobs. They sought to address what they considered a top priority when it came to Trump — information overload — and find a solution to manage it — a new project and website called Presterity (think “press” and “posterity”).

