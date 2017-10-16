Geekwire: Seattle politicians seek to renew relationship with Amazon in mea culpa letter to Bezos

Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Leaders in Seattle and Washington state want to ameliorate the relationship between Amazon and its hometown. That’s the crux of a letter from the majority of Seattle City Councilmembers, state legislators, and other leaders to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and global real estate lead John Schoettler, first reported by The Seattle Times.

“You have heard mixed messages from our community, whether it stems from comments in our local newspapers or comments from elected officials who have differing views and positions that are less than collaborative,” the letter says. “This does not leave a good taste in anyone’s mouth.”

Amazon surprised everyone in early September by announcing plans to open a second headquarters outside Seattle. Local politicians called the news a “jolt” and a “wake-up call.” In the month that followed, civic leaders have had time to reflect on the message they want to send to one of the region’s biggest employers.

Read more at Geekwire

© 2017 KING-TV