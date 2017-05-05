GeekWire: Seattle high school robotics team brings home world championship

The Viking Robotics team from Seattle’s Ballard High School. (Photo via GeekWire from Viking Robotics) (Photo: Mark Thompson)

A robotics team from Seattle’s Ballard High School accomplished what no program from the Pacific Northwest has ever done. The Viking Robotics team took home the world championship at at FIRST Robotics competition last month in Houston.

The event April 20-22 featured approximately 400 teams, including groups from Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Israel and China, according to a news release.

The 27-member Viking team built its robot during six weeks at the beginning of the year and performed well in competitions at Glacier Peak High School (Snohomish County, Wash.) and Mount Vernon High School (Skagit County, Wash.). The team advanced to the PNW District Championship at Eastern Washington University in early April and subsequently earned a spot to the finals.

