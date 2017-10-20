Geekwire: Seattle area unveils bid for Amazon's second headquarters

Amazon’s Seattle campus. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

The region where Amazon established its first headquarters just unveiled a pitch to host its second headquarters, as well.

“Amazon was born here, grew up here, and we believe the company’s future growth should be here,” write King County Executive Dow Constantine and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in the 522-page proposal for Amazon’s second headquarters. “By building HQ2 in the Puget Sound region, Amazon will once again challenge conventional wisdom and re-affirm its unique path to success.”

The proposal lists 10 potential sites, five in each county, where Amazon could build the $5 billion, 8-million-square-foot second headquarters. The proposed sites are in Arlington/Marysville, Auburn, Bellevue, Bothell, Everett, Kenmore, Lynnwood, Renton, Tukwila, and the Tulalip Tribes.

