Geekwire: Russell Wilson launches new startup to connect 'superfans' with celebs

As Russell Wilson describes the ethos of his new startup, it feels like you’re inside his Seahawks huddle, driving down the field in the fourth quarter. His words become sharp; the focus increases. You can hear the passion in his voice as the NFL star quarterback pumps you up and locks you in.

“We all have our heroes,” Wilson told GeekWire in an interview last week. “No matter how successful or aspirational you want to be, we all have them, someone that we look up to. Those people can inspire us and make an impact — and we want TraceMe to have that impact.”

Wilson on Friday unveiled TraceMe, a new Seattle-based startup that announced $9 million in funding from a who’s-who list of backers putting their money behind the company.

