GeekWire: Police seek Amazon Echo data in Arkansas hot tub murder

Amazon’s digital brain Alexa is an astute listener, and police in Bentonville, Ark., are seeking her help to build a murder case, but the company doesn’t appear to be cooperating.

According to a report from The Information, Bentonville police issued a warrant requiring Amazon to hand over audio recordings and other records for an Echo belonging to the suspect, James Andrew Bates. Bates is scheduled to go on trial for murder next year after Victor Collins was found dead in Bates’ hot tub last November.

Since Alexa and other digital assistants listen for “wake up words,” police are hoping that someone involved in the situation either intentionally or accidentally activated the device, creating an audio record of that moment.

