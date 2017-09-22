Geekwire: One less car: Amazon engineer gets to work by kayak

(Photo: Amazon via YouTube) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Good luck beating this commute, Amazon HQ2 hopefuls.

While the major influx of tech workers to Seattle is often a source of blame for the city’s traffic problems, Alex David, a 23-year-old software engineer at Amazon, works hard before work to be part of the solution.

David has tried busing, biking and even walking to work. But in a new feature on the company’s official blog, his latest mode of transportation is kayak. It’s a 4-mile human-powered trip over water from the city’s Ballard neighborhood to Amazon’s South Lake Union campus.

