GeekWire: Nike to sell products on Amazon, starting with ‘limited' pilot

Nike today confirmed that it will start selling products on Amazon.com, starting with “a limited Nike product assortment,” setting aside its longtime reluctance in a sign that working with the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is increasingly unavoidable for the world’s major brands.

The confirmation by Nike CEO Mark Parker followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that Amazon had agreed to better police counterfeit and third-party sales of Nike products.

“In the US, we’re executing a new pilot with Amazon with a limited Nike product assortment,” Parker said on Nike’s earnings conference call today.

