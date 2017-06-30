KING
GeekWire: Nike to sell products on Amazon, starting with ‘limited' pilot

Todd Bishop, GeekWire , KING 2:04 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

Nike today confirmed that it will start selling products on Amazon.com, starting with “a limited Nike product assortment,” setting aside its longtime reluctance in a sign that working with the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is increasingly unavoidable for the world’s major brands.

The confirmation by Nike CEO Mark Parker followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that Amazon had agreed to better police counterfeit and third-party sales of Nike products.

“In the US, we’re executing a new pilot with Amazon with a limited Nike product assortment,” Parker said on Nike’s earnings conference call today.

