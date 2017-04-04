GeekWire: New work visa guidelines hinder U.S. tech companies

A new set of guidelines, issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Friday, requires computer programmers to provide additional evidence that they have specialized skills to qualify for an H-1B visa and work in the U.S.
Effective immediately, employers who want to sponsor H-1B visas “must provide other evidence to establish that the particular position is one in a specialty occupation,” according to the USCIS memorandum, first spotted by Bloomberg.
The guidelines are designed to ensure employers aren’t hiring entry-level engineers from other countries and to encourage them to fill those jobs with American workers.
