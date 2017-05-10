GeekWire: Microsoft wins patent for augmented reality glasses that tell you to stop eating

The glasses would have sensors that can identify food that the user is looking at and relay nutritional information either from a restaurant, food company or other source. Photo: Screenshot via U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Microsoft received a patent Tuesday for augmented reality glasses that act as that little voice telling you not to eat that third slice of pizza.

The glasses would, according to the patent, have sensors that can identify food that the user is looking at and relay nutritional information either from a restaurant, food company or other source. Based on the user’s actions, the glasses know how much is being eaten. For example, if the glasses see a full plate of food and watch the user pick up food, it listens as it is chewed. If it later sees only half the plate, the device will assume the user has eaten part of the meal and track that information accordingly.

Read the full story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV