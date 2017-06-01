GeekWire: Microsoft gives Skype a Snap-y new redesign

Photo: GeekWire

Microsoft this morning announced a redesign of Skype that will look pretty familiar to Snapchat users.

Billed by the company as the “next generation of Skype” the changes bring a host of new features, focused on personalizing calling and chatting with friends and family and sharing experiences. Users can customize the app with their favorite colors and react within chats and calls through “emoticons.”

A new feature that is drawing the biggest comparison to Snapchat is called Highlights. Swiping over to the new Stories-like feature automatically opens the camera and “lets you create a highlight reel of your day with photos and videos, so you can share everyday moments,” according to the Skype blog post. The Stories-like concept has been a popular one as Facebook has integrated a similar feature into its various properties like Instagram and Messenger.

Another new feature called Capture is also camera-focused. It lets users take a photo or video, add stickers or texts and then drop it into a chat.

