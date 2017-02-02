Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith. (GeekWire File Photo)

Microsoft is asking new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly to create a process for granting exceptions to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, for what the company calls “Responsible Known Travelers with Pressing Needs.”

In a formal letter to Tillerson and Kelly, dated today, Microsoft President Brad Smith proposes making exceptions when the traveler holds a valid non-immigrant work visa sponsored by a U.S. employer or a student visa from an accredited U.S. university, has no U.S. criminal record, and is traveling for no longer than two weeks for the employer’s business needs or an employee’s family-related emergency.

Smith’s letter cites language in the executive order which says, “the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may, on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.”

Microsoft has spoken out against Trump’s executive order, and the company says it will continue to do so. In the meantime, this is the first attempt by a major tech company to lessen the blow of Trump’s actions on immigration by using the framework set out by his executive order.

Read the full story and the letter submitted by Microsoft to Homeland Security on GeekWire.

