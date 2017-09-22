GeekWire: Marshawn Lynch brings 'Beast Mode' cell plan with wireless carrier

Marshawn Lynch, now with the Oakland Raiders, established his Beast Mode persona in Seattle. (Beast Mobile Image)

Marshawn Lynch may no longer be a Seahawk, but that’s not stopping a Seattle-area wireless carrier from teaming with the NFL star for a new phone service called Beast Mobile.

A hero in Seattle sports history thanks to his six years as a running back for the Seahawks, the partnership is just the latest business venture built around Lynch’s Beast Mode persona.

The idea comes from mobile industry veteran Leigh Hunt, founder and CEO of Kirkland, Wash.-based FreeMo, whose advertising-supported mobile app is aimed at helping customers earn credits to drive down their monthly cell phone bills.

