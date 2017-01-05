GeekWire: How a popular park on abandoned NYC rail line will influence Seattle's $700M waterfront

The lush plant life of the High Line makes a great spot for contemplation. (GeekWire Photo / Nat Levy)

NEW YORK — It’s a chilly Thursday afternoon, and throngs of people from around the world have come to New York’s Chelsea neighborhood to take a walk on an abandoned rail line. Old railroad tracks obscured by grass and flowers peek out as the path winds among brand new towers. Tourists take selfies, office workers chow down on lunch and others just wander aimlessly.

This 1.45-mile stretch of railroad track, 30 feet above street level, is known as the High Line, and it serves as an oasis of greenery atop New York’s bustling streets. It is an example of taking a relic of infrastructure and reusing it to make a signature spot for a neighborhood. And it seems to be working. Residential towers are going up on all sides of the narrow park, and nearby property values are shooting up much faster than other structures just a few blocks further from the High Line. The park brings in people who might not otherwise come to the neighborhood.

There are hints of the High Line in one of the biggest civic projects endeavors in Seattle’s history. The city is in the midst of a more than $700 million plan to redesign its waterfront — aiming to evolve the area beyond its shipping and industrial history into a picturesque destination for locals and tourists alike that connects previously separated parts of town. The plan is one of the biggest Seattle has undertaken since the 1962 World’s Fair, and it involves redesigning 26 blocks of the waterfront, from CenturyLink Field to the Belltown neighborhood.

Read the full story on GeekWire.

Copyright 2016 KING