Geekwire: Here are the 7 states where no cities are bidding on Amazon HQ2

There’s no room in Big Sky Country for HQ2. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Over the past few weeks, it felt like everyone and their mother was making a play for Amazon’s second corporate headquarters. But an update the company released today shows a few conspicuous abstentions.

Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Arkansas, Vermont, and Hawaii decided not to participate in the Amazon HQ2 mania that has swept the continent since the company announced it was accepting proposals for a second “fully equal” headquarters in North America.

It’s not clear why communities in those states chose to not to participate in the competition. It’s possible that anti-corporate sentiment played a role or they could have been off-put by the company’s preference for government incentives. Arkansas’ abstention is likely tied to a chief Amazon rival headquartered in Bentonville: Walmart.

