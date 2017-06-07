GeekWire: Google exec: New Seattle building ‘is going to be basically Google Cloud'

Photo: GeekWire

Google’s Seattle expansion is no secret, but the search giant hadn’t gone into much detail about which groups would work out of the brand new campus. Until now.

At the GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit, Greg DeMichillie, Google’s director of product management, office of the CTO, Google Cloud, said the company’s cloud division is going to anchor that campus.

“If you look at the rate at which we are hiring, not just in engineering, our growth here in Seattle is pretty phenomenal,” DeMichillie said. “We are bursting at the seams in our Fremont facility. Kirkland, we just added another building. We’ve now broken ground on a new building in South Lake Union that is going to be basically Google Cloud.”

Read the full story from GeekWire.

