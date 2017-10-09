Geekwire: GeekWire Summit FAQ: What to know if you're attending this week's big tech conference

Day 2 of the GeekWire Summit 2016 at the Seattle Sheraton, October 5, 2016. ( Photo: Geekwire/Dan DeLong) (Photo: Dan DeLong)

The 2017 GeekWire Summit is finally here. After months of planning, we’re thrilled that more than 800 business, tech, media and government leaders will join us starting tomorrow for our annual conference.

Now in its sixth year, the GeekWire Summit is one of the premier technology events in the country, exploring what’s next in the innovation economy and discussing big technological trends that will shape society.

Things will get rolling Monday, Oct. 9th at 6 p.m. with a Welcome Party for all Summit attendees hosted at the Living Computers Museum + Labs in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. If you’ve not yet secured your spot for the GeekWire Summit, a limited number of tickets are available here.

