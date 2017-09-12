KING
Close

Geekwire: Expert says Nordstrom is Amazon's 'logical next' acquisition

KURT SCHLOSSER, GEEKWIRE , KING 10:47 AM. PDT September 12, 2017

In May, NYU professor and brand expert Scott Galloway made a prediction on the Recode Decode podcast that Amazon would buy Whole Foods. We know how that turned out. Now Galloway has returned to the broadcast to make a similar guess about the tech giant’s next potential acquisition.

Galloway told Recode’s Kara Swisher that the “logical next one” would be Nordstrom, the Seattle-based retailer founded in 1901.

“It would be cheap, it’s in Seattle, they’re operationally very sound, it’s a great company and they’re [Amazon is] trying to establish relationships with high-end brands, which they have been unable to do,” Galloway said. “Nordstrom has those and a lot of credibility, and a lot of wealthy households have a Nordstrom credit card.”

Read the full story on Geekwire.com

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories