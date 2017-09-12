Geekwire: Expert says Nordstrom is Amazon's 'logical next' acquisition

A Nordstrom store is seen on February 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

In May, NYU professor and brand expert Scott Galloway made a prediction on the Recode Decode podcast that Amazon would buy Whole Foods. We know how that turned out. Now Galloway has returned to the broadcast to make a similar guess about the tech giant’s next potential acquisition.

Galloway told Recode’s Kara Swisher that the “logical next one” would be Nordstrom, the Seattle-based retailer founded in 1901.

“It would be cheap, it’s in Seattle, they’re operationally very sound, it’s a great company and they’re [Amazon is] trying to establish relationships with high-end brands, which they have been unable to do,” Galloway said. “Nordstrom has those and a lot of credibility, and a lot of wealthy households have a Nordstrom credit card.”

