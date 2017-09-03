GeekWire: eSports has a mental health problem, PAX Pannel says

(Photo: Kevin Lisota / GeekWire, KING)

Top eSports stars may not end their battles with the same bumps, bruises and breaks as other top-level athletes do, but the games still take a toll on even the best players.

As eSports continues to transform into a major industry, with top competitions filling major arenas around the world, the industry is starting to look at how hours and hours of high-pressure competitive gaming is affecting its top players. A panel at the PAX West game conference in Seattle this weekend dove into the issue this weekend, featuring prominent players, gaming company officials and team representatives.

The consensus: any push for better mental health in eSports has to start with leagues and game publishers because most players and teams are in it to win as many games as they can.

