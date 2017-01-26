GeekWire: Elon Musk drops hints about an L.A. tunnel

Last month, Elon Musk said in a series of tweets that he was getting so frustrated with traffic that he was “going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.”
“I am actually going to do this,” he wrote.
Last night, he returned to the subject:
Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017
