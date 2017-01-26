KING
GeekWire: Elon Musk drops hints about an L.A. tunnel

Alan Boyle, GeekWire , KING 12:08 PM. PST January 26, 2017

Last month, Elon Musk said in a series of tweets that he was getting so frustrated with traffic that he was “going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.”

“I am actually going to do this,” he wrote.

Last night, he returned to the subject:

 

Read the full story, with Elon Musk's exchange with his Twitter followers after this tweet, on GeekWire:

