GeekWire: Dramatic new video of Amazon Spheres by drone

The Amazon Spheres as seen from a drone. (Photo: Rudy Willingham via GeekWire)

Rudy Willingham, a Seattle drone photographer with a thing for architecture, has captured dramatic new video footage of the Amazon Spheres that provides a unique perspective of the ongoing project.

Willingham, who runs a website called Rudy Drones showcasing his videos and photographs, posted his latest work on Vimeo and imgur.

The drone takes off above the three spheres from Lenora Street and moves over the construction site between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. One shot rises straight up from the center of the biggest dome, and the entire video offers a bird’s-eye view of the grounds where the orbs will sit.

Drone Shots of Amazon’s Futuristic Biodome from Rudy Willingham on Vimeo.

