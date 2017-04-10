GeekWire: Bunker Labs ready to help veterans move from military service to startups

(Photo: Brent Roraback)

Not everyone has the work ethic to be an entrepreneur — the long hours, the commitment, the need to focus on the long game.

But Travis Stanley-Jones thinks one segment of the population is particularly well suited to the startup grind: military veterans.

“Veterans don’t have a 9-to-5 mentality. You’ll have months where you just work from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on night ops. That is a normal course of business,” he said. “It’s not a 9-to-5 job, and entrepreneurship is not a 9-to-5 job."

Read more on one organization's efforts to help military veterans in Washington state from KING 5 news partner GeekWire.

Copyright 2017 KING