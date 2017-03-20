GeekWire: Bills Gates tops world's richest list again; Jeff Bezos at No. 3

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is worth $86 billion, according to the annual list Forbes. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2015 Getty Images)

Bill Gates is the richest person on the planet for the fourth straight year, in what was a record year for billionaires and their fortunes, according to the annual list from Forbes magazine.

Gates’ $86 billion in wealth tops 2,043 other billionaires — a number that jumped 13 percent from 1,810 last year. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist has been the richest person in the world 18 out of the past 23 years, Forbes reported.

While Gates’ pal Warren Buffett took over the No. 2 spot at $75.6 billion, it was Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos who had the best year of anyone. Bezos added $27.6 billion to his fortune to reach $72.8 billion and move into the top three for the first time.

Our 2017 #ForbesBillionaires are worth more than ever before: a total of $7.67 trillion https://t.co/le6xDZwsmF pic.twitter.com/PqLqp2ZPp1 — Forbes (@Forbes) March 20, 2017

