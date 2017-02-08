KING
GeekWire: ‘Bill Nye Saves the World' trailer reveals the formula for fun in new Netflix show

Kurt Schlosser, GeekWire , KING 11:20 AM. PST February 08, 2017

“Let’s do something fun!” Bill Nye says at the start of a trailer for his new series, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” which will debut on Netflix on April 21. And for about 60 seconds, it looks like that’s what we’re in store for.

Nye is just the scientist we need right now. The famed engineer, inventor, author and 1990s-era TV star plays host on a show in which he said he’ll discuss “the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.”

The trailer, below, shows off a variety of science-y stunts and experiments with Nye’s correspondents and celebrity guests along for the ride.

