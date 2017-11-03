GeekWire: Bezos-backed indoor farming startup Plenty opens 100K square-foot facility in Kent

Plenty grows its plants in 20-foot tall towers inside a climate-controlled facility with LED lights.(Photo: GeekWire) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

An indoor farming startup backed by some of the biggest names in tech has arrived in Seattle, expanding its effort to change how people eat fruits and vegetables.

Plenty today announced that it will open a 100,000 square-foot farm in Kent, Wash., where the 3-year-old company will grow pesticide-free, “backyard quality” produce for consumers in Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. It’s the first time the startup has expanded beyond its home markets in South San Francisco and Wyoming; it will also be the company’s first “full-scale” farm.

Plenty grows its plants in 20-foot tall towers inside a climate-controlled facility with LED lights. It does not use pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, or GMOs. The system uses thousands of infrared cameras and sensors to collect data in the farms, which is then analyzed using machine learning to optimize how the plants grow.

Read the full story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV